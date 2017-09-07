St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center current event status

Do not concentrate on any one model run or forecast at this point. Track errors in this time period are 175 to 225 miles and intensity errors in this period are large.

• Hurricane Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with some decrease in forward speed

for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move just north of the coast of Hispaniola today, be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the Central Bahamas by Friday.

• Maximum sustained winds remain near 175 mph with higher gusts. Irma is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

COMMUNITY CANCELLATIONS / CLOSURES

Closures

• SJC Beach Services has temporarily suspended beach driving until conditions improve.

• All State of Florida offices will closed on Friday, September 8, 2017.

• St. Johns County Offices will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017 – Monday, September 11, 2017.

• City of St. Augustine Offices will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017 – Monday. September 11, 2017.

• City of St. Augustine Beach Offices will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017.

• Town of Hastings will be closed on Friday, September 8 - Monday, September 11, 2017. We will resume full operations during regular business hours on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

• St. Johns County School District schools and Administrative Offices will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017 and Monday, September 11, 2017.

• All courthouses and court operations in St. Johns County will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017 – Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Conditions permitting courts will re-open Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

• St. Johns County Libraries will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017 – Monday, September 11, 2017.

• The Solomon Calhoun Pool will close on Friday, September 8, 2017, and remain closed until further notice

Cancellations

• Florida School for the Deaf and Blind has cancelled classes for Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8.

• St. Augustine Amphitheater has cancelled all shows associated with the Sing Out Loud Festival September 8th,9th,10th. In addition Modest Mouse on September 7th and Blackberry Smoke on September 8th are cancelled.

• Ponte Vedra Concert Hall has cancelled the Florida Chamber Music Event on September 10th.

• Ponte Vedra Zoning and Adjustment Board meeting scheduled for Monday, September 11 has been cancelled.

• Council on Aging is suspending operation of the Sunshine Bus system beginning Saturday, September 9, 2017.

• Flagler College is cancelling all classes Thursday, September 7, 2017 – Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

• Friends of the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library Book Sale scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, through Saturday, September 16, has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

PROTECTIVE ACTIONS

• St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at six locations throughout the County for the public in preparation for Hurricane Irma. The sand and the bags will be provided free of charge. Residents must provide their own transportation and shovels, and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person. The sand and bags are available between 8 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily throughout the duration of the inclement weather event.

• Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A South

• Sims Pit - 536 S. Holmes Boulevard.

• Town of Hastings Town Hall - 6195 S. Main Street, behind the building.

• Mills Field - 1805 Racetrack Road, in the overflow parking area.

• Palm Valley - Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal

• North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover)

• St. Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and is participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information.

• St. Johns County Emergency Management is requesting that any departments or organizations that are taking any actions relative to the storm please advise us by email so the information can be added to the situation reports.

• Now would be a good time for all citizens to review their emergency plan and supplies, as well as determine their Evacuation Zone by going to our website www.sjcemergencymanagement.com<http://www.sjcemergencymanagement.com> and clicking on the My Evacuation Zone link.

Please take this time to make sure that your NOAA weather radio is operational. The programming numbers for the NOAA weather radios are as follows:

• Northern St. Johns County – Jacksonville Transmitter – 162.550

• Southern St. Johns County – Palatka Transmitter – 162.425

• S.A.M.E number for specific County programming 012109