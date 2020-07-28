St. Johns County approves CARES Act funding

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved Phase I of a $46 million CARES Act funding program in response to COVID-19. The program focuses on assistance for small businesses, residents, nonprofit organizations and other COVID-19 response-related projects.

Grant criteria for each category are currently under development and will be posted on www.sjcfl.us with applications in the coming weeks.

For more information related to the CARES Act and funding programs, call 904-209-6050 or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.