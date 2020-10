Sea turtle hatchlings are getting pushed back toward the shore by storms.

In the wake of recent ocean conditions, sea turtle hatchlings known as “washbacks” are getting stranded along the coastline. Jennifer Burns of the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said washbacks are older hatchlings that have already emerged from their nests earlier in the season and made the swim out to the sargassum weed line. They are pushed back toward the shore by storms like last week’s…