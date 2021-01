Elementary students from Montessori Tides School shop at Native Sun for the school’s annual USO Food Drive. (photo provided by Montessori Tides School)

Montessori Tides School (MTS) and Native Sun Natural Foods Market worked together this year to help military families during the holidays. The MTS community raised about $1,300, and some of the school’s Elementary students shopped at the Native Sun store in Jacksonville Beach on Dec. 9 to purchase ingredients for families to make healthy meals. All of the food was donated to the USO Mayport…