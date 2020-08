A proposed network of multi-use pathways will connect joggers, bicyclists and walkers to parks, shops and the oceanfront in Jacksonville Beach. The Parks and Recreation Department Urban Trails Project is a six-mile path throughout the city large enough to accommodate two-way traffic for both transportation and recreational purposes. A natural buffer would be installed between the roadway and theā€¦

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.