Tom Bary, pastor at Neptune Baptist Church, died of COVID-19. (photo submitted)

Neptune Baptist Church has lost its pastor to COVID-19. After a month in intensive care, Pastor Tom Bary succumbed to the virus Dec. 16. Church officials released news of Bary’s death on the church's social media page. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and pastor, Tom Bary,” the post read. “Heaven called him home late last night.” Family and members of the…