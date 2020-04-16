Neptune Beach police looking for shooting suspects

On April 14 at 5:50 p.m., three black male suspects forcibly entered an occupied apartment at the Park Place Apartments located at 1000 3rd Street in Neptune Beach. The suspects entered the apartment by breaking open a locked door. As the suspects were gaining entry, the lone occupant of the residence armed himself with a firearm. The suspects then entered the residence, armed with firearms in their hands. The occupant discharged his firearm multiple times at the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Shortly after the shooting, Leonard Larramore, 23, arrived at Baptist-Beaches hospital with a gun shot wound to the chest. Larramore was positively identified as one of the suspects that forced opened and entered the apartment. Larramore was arrested for home invasion robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

The Neptune Beach Police Department is seeking assistance in looking for the two remaining suspects. These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Call the Neptune Beach Police Department at 904-270-2413 with any information. Information can also be called in anonymously by calling 1-866-TIPS (8477).