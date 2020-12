Lions Club members Pat Schaaf (left) and Sue Dixon (right) deliver a check to a Mayport USO representative. (photo submitted)

The Jacksonville Beaches Lions Club donated $500 to the Mayport USO for its Thanksgiving baskets, which aid local military families. Each year, USO chapters around the country provide baskets filled with nonperishable Thanksgiving foods so military families in need of a little extra help can have a traditional meal. The USO provides support services to improve the quality of life for military…