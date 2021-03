The city is looking at updating the current setup at Gonzalez park. (photo by David Bailey)

An audit conducted last year of Jacksonville Beach parks identified a critical need for improvements at Gonzalez Park. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Phitides offered a “high-level snapshot” of the assessment during the Feb. 8 City Council briefing to review the contents of the report and determine the next steps. City Manager Mike Staffopoulos said he intends to expedite a master design…