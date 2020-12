Illuminating Nature features glowing fabric sculptures throughout the Cummer Gardens.

Play witness to the transformative power of light and color in the Cummer Gardens during Illuminating Nature from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11, 15 and 18. After the sun goes down, experience an installation of glowing fabric sculptures throughout the Cummer Gardens. Make it an evening by dining in the Café (reservations are suggested), enjoying live music and cozying up with a beverage from the garden bar…