Hurricane Irma flash report

AS OF 7:05 P.M. SEPT. 6

Hurricane Irma is moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will pass just north of Puerto Rico tonight, pass near or just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.

Irma is a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

There remains some uncertainty with Irma's forecast track beyond Saturday.

Potential Impacts per NWS Jacksonville:

· The current OUTLOOK has Irma passing very close to the Northeast Florida area as a major hurricane.

· Weakened infrastructure (due to Matthew) on our beaches will not require a direct hit to significantly damage A1A in St Johns County as well as some of the vulnerable homes along the coast.

· Tropical storm conditions are expected Sunday night. Any variation in track could have major implications for local impacts.

Local Actions/Activities:

· St. Johns County and the municipalities anticipate and are planning for a mandatory evacuation of barrier islands, low-lying areas and waterfront properties.

· St. Johns County Emergency Management is asking all staff with Emergency Operations Center related responsibilities to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Irma.

For additional information, call St. Johns County Emergency Management at 904-824-5550.