Volunteers for the Go Green Winter Beaches Run hold up the reusable water bottles that were this year's giveaway to participants at the end of the race. (photo submitted)

The Go Green Winter Beaches Run 5-Mile partnered with Beaches Go Green for the second year in a row to make the event more environmentally friendly. The five-mile run took place Jan. 30 in Jacksonville Beach. “It was inspiring to see how little waste an event can create when thoughtful decisions are made,” said Anne Marie Moquin, founder of Beaches Go Green. 1st Place Sports ensured eco-friendly…