Genesis and Trixie are waiting for their "forever" homes. (photos submitted)

Genesis was found with a tail injury and an owner could not be found. Mayport Cats rescued her and lovingly fostered her while she recovered from her amputated tail. She has a sleek and shiny black coat and is about 1 year old. She is very mellow, sweet and loving, is spayed, and up to date on her shots. Could you be the one to give Genesis her "forever" home where she can be loved? Trixie is a…