Tim O’Brien, 77, died after he was struck by a vehicle while waiting for a traffic light to change Nov. 30 in Ponte Vedra. (photo submitted)

The bicyclist who died after a car struck by another vehicle veered onto the sidewalk was identified as former ABC News correspondent Tim O'Brien, who covered the U.S. Supreme Court for more than 22 years. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, O’Brien, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene near A1A and Mickler Road. Police said the driver of a truck heading north on A1A Nov. 30 attempted to…