Atlantic Beach is weighing fee options

photo from www.DigLocal.org

A local nonprofit will continue to host a twice-weekly farmer’s market at an Atlantic Beach park while city officials weigh whether or not to assess a fee for the use. Dig Local has operated the market space at Jack Russell Park at no charge since relocating from Jarboe Park in Neptune Beach because of COVID-19. City officials will weigh whether to permit the same use as other groups that pay a…