The Jax River Jams Concert Series will be held Thursdays in April at Riverfront Plaza, 2 W. Independent Dr, Jacksonville. (artwork submitted)

Downtown Vision, Downtown Jacksonville’s non-profit Business Improvement District, recently announced the Jax River Jams Concert Series, a free four-week, multi-genre Thursday night concert series to be held on the St. Johns Riverfront in Downtown Jacksonville in April. National headliners, and local and regional openers, will be announced. The concert series will feature a Small Business &…