Correction

An entry in this week's Calendar states that JAX Chamber's 7th Annual Poker Tournament will be held Thursday, Nov. 7. The tournament will actually be held Monday, Dec. 7, at bestbet Jacksonville, 201 Monument Road, Jacksonville. Check in is at 5:30 p.m., with networking and a poker lesson at 6 p.m., and the tournament at 6:30 p.m. The cost to play is $50 per person, $250 per half table and $450 per table host. The spectator cost is $15. Visit www.myjaxchamber.com for registration and more information.