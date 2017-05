Grammy and Country Music Association Award-winning blues musician and actor Chris Thomas King is scheduled to perform Sunday, May 22, at 7 p.m. in the Beaches Museum Chapel at the Beaches Museum & History Park, 381 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. King's acting ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today