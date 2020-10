David Seaver attending a previous King of the Hill surf contest. (photo courtesy of David Seaver)

David Seaver hasn’t lived in Atlantic Beach since he was a child and even then, it was only for a short time. But at 75, he still has fond memories of his time growing up on 16th Street and playing in the waves. Seaver and his older brother Albert Jr., now 77, both attended Atlantic Beach Elementary School. “I am 75 years old and it is fairly common, I believe, for most of us to have vivid…