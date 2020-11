Kyle Dzina, John Graham, Trevor Willaims, Hieu Luu, and Peter Herbert pose with street signs honoring veterans that will be placed throughout Atlantic Beach. (photo submitted)

Atlantic Beach officials unanimously approved a program to honor the lives of the city’s fallen veterans. The City Commission passed a resolution Monday adopting a program to install veterans dedication signs. Military historian Lenny Jevic of the Beaches Veterans Memorial Park detailed the Fallen Military Veterans Street Sign project Monday which will pay tribute to the city’s four World War II…