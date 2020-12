Aaron Lewis will perform at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre on March 6, 2021. (photo submitted)

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will welcome chart-topping country artist Aaron Lewis with special guest Ira Dean to the stage on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Throughout his more than two-decade career, whether topping the charts as frontman of alternative metal band Staind, or his second act as a number 1 artist on the country charts as a solo artist, Aaron Lewis has always been painfully honest in…