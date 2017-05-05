Best Overall winners, from left, Zach Prows, Nathan Carpenter, Amy Curtis, Jeff Brown and Lindsay Childers with "Emerging Dragon." (photo by Hannah Jones)
First place group category, from left, Dan Beard, Sue Beard, Tray Phillips and Mary Phillips with "Woody Wagon." (photo by Hannah Jones)
First place family category, from left, Derek Caywood, Allie Harwood, Vickie Harwood, Caroline Bissonette and John Bissonette with "Gator." (photo by Hannah Jones)
First place ages 13 to 16, from left, Chloe and John Christovich with "Drip Village." (photo by Hannah Jones)
First place ages 9 to 12, from left, Camille Stelly, Emily Christovich and Olivia Christovich with "Turtle in a Tank." (photo by Hannah Jones)
First place ages 8 and younger, Annabelle Medley with "Drip Tower in Heaven." (photo by Hannah Jones)
Second place group category, from left, Edwina Cruz, Chris Warren, Ryan Rippel and Jeremy Humphrey with "Froggy Days of Summer." (photo by Hannah Jones)
Second place family category, from left, Roxanne Evans, Isabela Evans, Avery Evans and Chris Evans with "Seahorse." (photo by Hannah Jones)
Second place ages 13 to 16, from left, Christian Williams, Sam Florey and Gary Petri with "Octopus and Yeti." (photo by Hannah Jones)
Second place ages 9 to 12, from left, Adrianna Snowden, Trevor Brian and Kingston Snowden with "Speedboat." (photo by Hannah Jones)
Second place ages 8 and younger, Ryan Christovich with "LEGO." (photo by Hannah Jones)
2017 Sandcastle Contest

Fri, 05/05/2017 - 11:27am Beaches1

The 41st Annual Sandcastle Contest, sponsored by The Beaches Leader and Jacksonville Beach Recreation Department, was held April 29 in Jacksonville Beach. Entries ranged from sandcastles and boats to alligators and frogs. See all the winning entries in the May 4 editions of The Beaches Leader and Ponte Vedra Leader, and ...

