Racers from The DONNA 26.2 marathon take off from the starting line at last year's race. This year, the race will take place virtually. (photo submitted)

The DONNA 26.2 marathon will look different this year, but the mission is still the same. Now in its 14th year, “Everywhere, Together” celebrates the commitment to benefit breast cancer research and care, and reminds us all that we can come together and achieve great things even while socially distanced. Rather than a wave of runners winding through the Beaches, participants will run individually…