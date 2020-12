The boat club took second place in the corporate boat category. (photo submitted)

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville was named a winner at Jacksonville Light Boat Parade. The boat club was awarded second place in the corporate boat category. The club’s pontoon boat named The Board Room was decorated with lots of lights, the Freedom Boat Club logo and Santa at the helm of his boat. “This is such a great honor and such a fun event to be part of,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of…