Nease students stop by the booth for Nease Beaches Go Green Club and grab stickers for their environmental club. (photo submitted)

Nease High School held its club fair Sept. 23 with a new Nease Beaches Go Green (BGG) High School Club. More than 120 students signed up to join, volunteer and support this environmental and awareness student group. Students belonging to the club will provide environmental education to partnered elementary schools through mini-videos during COVID, and in-person presentations when approved and…