NB Elementary has drive-through celebration
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:42am
Neptune Beach Elementary students rode through the school's bus loop to pick up their year-end bags. Fifth grader Sophia Hardin thanked NBE for her “amazing adventure.”
Neptune Beach Elementary students rode through the school's bus loop to pick up their year-end bags. Fifth grader Sophia Hardin thanked NBE for her “amazing adventure.”
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
editor@beachesleader.com
sales@beachesleader.com
circulation@beachesleader.com