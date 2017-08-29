Moran Theatre hosting Paramore Tue, 08/29/2017 - 5:56am Beaches1 Grammy Award-winning band Paramore will perform its first show of the "Tour Two" series of concerts at the Times-Union Center's Moran Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The group is celebrating the release of its fifth studio album, "AFTER LAUGHTER," recorded in their hometown of Nashville. The album also marks the return ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Moran Theatre hosting Paramore