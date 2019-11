The Nutcracker Tea Party will be held at The Ponte Vedra Inn and Club on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Guests can meet dancers and characters from "The Nutcracker" as well as children from Dreams Come True and Community PedsCare, agencies that benefit from the proceeds from the Nutcracker Tea and Christ Church's Nutcracker performance to be held on Dec. 14.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.missfelicasdance.com.