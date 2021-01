Sgt. Jimmy Hundley (photo submitted)

Lillie Sullivan (photo submitted)

Sam Newby (photo submitted)

City leaders in Atlantic Beach honored recipients of the 2021 Martin Luther King Community Service Award for their commitment to the community. Mayor Ellen Glasser Monday recognized Lillie Sullivan who heads the Rhoda L. Martin Cultural Center in Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville City Council Vice President Sam Newby and Sgt. Jimmy Hundley with the Atlantic Beach Police Department as this year’s…