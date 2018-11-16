Retired Navy Capt. Clarence Hill (third from left), recipient of the Rear Adm. Kevin F. Delaney Hall of Fame Award, is congratulated at the annual Veterans Day celebration at Beaches Veterans Memorial Park by the three Beaches mayors, (from left) Charlie Latham, Jacksonville Beach; Elaine Brown, Neptune Beach; and Ellen Glasser, Atlantic Beach. (photo submitted)

Local veteran and volunteer awarded Hall of Fame Award

Fri, 11/16/2018 - 6:58am

Retired Navy Capt. Clarence Hill received the fifth annual Rear Adm. Kevin F. Delaney Hall of Fame Award at the JAX Chamber’s 16th annual Military Appreciation Luncheon. Founded in 2014 as the Military Hall of Fame Award, the recognition honors veterans who have made a positive impact on the Jacksonville community.

