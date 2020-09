Joy Bright marks the milestones in life with a special trophy for her twin sister, Janice Rubin. Each award always includes an inscription to encapsulate that time in their journey. Celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries took on a new meaning 40 years ago following a Labor Day boating accident that left Rubin paralyzed. The sisters always shared a unique bond; a “twin” connection that can…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.