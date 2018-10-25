Kristan Cloud Malin and Ed Malin.
The logo for the new vodka, Two Titmice, had to be cleaned up for distribution.

Local craft spirit benefits women with breast cancer

Thu, 10/25/2018 - 11:20am

A local restauranteur has launched his own brand of spirits to benefit women fighting breast cancer. At the Brix Tavern, Ed Malin, owner of Angie’s Subs and The Grom in Jacksonville Beach, recently unveiled his Two Titmice Vodka made from sweet potatoes. He also introduced his non-profit Two Titmice Foundation established to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 