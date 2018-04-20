Local author comes to BookMark

Fri, 04/20/2018 - 8:21am Beaches1

Former newspaper reporter and photographer Maggie FitzRoy has fulfilled a longtime wish, and written and published an historical romance fiction book called “Mercy’s Way.” The book is about a young woman who risks her life to travel the perilous Oregon Trail in 1845 to marry a man she has never met.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 