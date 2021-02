Scotie Cousin with aluminum butterflies. (photo submitted)

When artist Scotie Cousin lived near the L stop in downtown Chicago, he had a birds-eye view of commuters slogging to and from the station. He noticed how many people seemed lost in their own misery, crushed under the dull weight of their journey, disconnected from the world around them. “I had a subterranean apartment and I could see everybody walking by. It was like 10 feet from my window and I…