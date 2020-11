Book lovers browse through the selection at the Oct. 24 pop-up book sale at the Beaches Branch Library in Neptune Beach. (photo by Barbara Sperbeck)

Following the success of the Oct. 24 book sale, the Friends of the Beaches Branch Library (FOBBL) will hold another pop-up book sale Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. The sale will take place in front of the Beaches Branch, 600 Third Street, Neptune Beach. Hundreds of gently used books will be offered at 50 cents each for children’s books, and $2 each for teen and adult books. Customers may pay…