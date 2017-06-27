Let me be your 'forever' friend Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:33pm Beaches1 I am one handsome dude, and I know it! I am a male shorthair with a beautiful gray coat that complements my golden eyes. I am approximately 10 months old, neutered and microchipped. Some nice people found me on Beach Boulevard and immediately fell in love with my beauty and personality.PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Let me be your 'forever' friend