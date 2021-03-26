'The Leader' wants to hear about local Wave Makers

The beach is always changing with the tides. It is the inevitability of living in a community that is continually shifting with the ebbs and flows of progress, growth and development. People also have an impact on the landscape. In our small coastal cities, we have an abundance of wave makers whose selfless acts of charity, generosity and human kindness help shape our community for the better.

Good people doing good things deserve to be recognized. And The Beaches Leader’s new section, Wave Makers, will spotlight neighbors helping neighbors, organizations making a difference through community initiatives, students developing new solutions to create change for the next generation, people doing good things just because they can.

If someone has ever lifted your spirits with an unexpected gesture from cutting the grass to a gift card slipped into the mailbox, tell The Leader about it. If your child’s athletic team is collecting donations for a local food pantry, we want to know. No act of kindness is too small and Wave Makers create a ripple effect that will help inspire others to pass it on. Send Wave Maker nominations to editor@beachesleader.com.