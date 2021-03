Jocelenn Walls and Summer DiStefano. (photo submitted)

Coach Gordie Rolison, Summer DiStefano, Jocelenn Walls and Coach Jerry Sheppard on Senior Night. (photo submitted)

The Fletcher girls softball team scored three big wins last week, including The Battle of the Beaches when the team took down Ponte Vedra 11-5. This was Senior Night for Jocelenn Walls and Summer DiStefano. Dacie Watterson, Emily Perry, Jadyn Rogers and DiStefano each had multiple hits in the game, with Watterson going 4-for-4 with two singles and two triples. The Lady Senators also walked away…