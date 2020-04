Christian pop duo For King & Country, with guests Echosmith and Dave Barnes, are scheduled to perform Sunday, July 12, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A S., St. Augustine, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). Tickets range from $27.50 to $107.50, and are available at the Amphitheatre ...

