K9s For Warriors receives grant from Petco Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:35am Beaches1 K9s for Warriors was awarded a $125,000 grant investment from the Petco Foundation to support its life-saving program that trains and pairs service dogs with military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. The grant was made possible through the Petco Foundation's annual Helping Heroes fund-raising campaign,