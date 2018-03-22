photo submitted

K9s For Warriors receives grant from Petco

Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:35am Beaches1

K9s for Warriors was awarded a $125,000 grant investment from the Petco Foundation to support its life-saving program that trains and pairs service dogs with military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. The grant was made possible through the Petco Foundation’s annual Helping Heroes fund-raising campaign,

