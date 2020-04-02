JTA rider protocols updated

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has implemented additional measures to promote social distancing on board buses and at JTA facilities. Up to 18 seats are blocked off on JTA buses that have the highest volume of customers to increase and encourage social distancing.

Additional JTA buses have been plugged into routes to ensure customers can continue safely riding the system with minimal delays or crowding. Additional signage and public service announcements are being deployed at JTA stations and on buses to promote the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

In addition to daily cleaning and disinfecting of JTA vehicles, transit operations and maintenance staff are performing additional cleanings of buses as they come into Rosa Parks Transit Station. Cleaning activities at all JTA facilities have also increased.

The modified bus schedule will continue until further notice. Updated schedules are available at www.jtafla.com, on the Nextbus mobile app and through Google Transit. Further changes to transit operations are being considered as the authority evaluates the needs of customers who remain dependent on JTA transportation and the general health of the public.

Customers are encouraged to use the MyJTA app for mobile fare purchase and boarding to avoid direct contact and cash exchange when possible.