Local artist Jenna Alexander announces the unveiling of her latest art series, The Flower Map of the United States, with an opening from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Gray 1908, home to Jenna Alexander Studio in St. Augustine. “The inspiration behind this series comes from my children,” explained ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today