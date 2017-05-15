photo submitted

Jax Beach Woman's Club installs officers

Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:27am Beaches1

The Jacksonville Beach Woman’s Club installed the 2017-2018 officers at its Casa Marina luncheon. Pictured at left, incoming President Liz Dallas receives the club gavel from outgoing President Carol Ann Wombie. The club meets at Casa Marina the first Tuesday of the month, September through May. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 