Jax Beach Woman's Club installs officers Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:27am The Jacksonville Beach Woman's Club installed the 2017-2018 officers at its Casa Marina luncheon. Pictured at left, incoming President Liz Dallas receives the club gavel from outgoing President Carol Ann Wombie. The club meets at Casa Marina the first Tuesday of the month, September through May.