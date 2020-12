The Jacksonville Watercolor Society sponsors week-long workshops presented by artists. Experienced artists and those just learning water media benefit from the diversity and talent available in the workshops. (photo submitted)

For the last few years, the Jacksonville Watercolor Society (JWS) has made its home at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. The organization meets monthly for eight months to conduct business and enjoy an art demonstration with local or national artists. Twice each year, outstanding national and local professional artists are contracted to conduct week-long workshops open to members and to…