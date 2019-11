The city of Jacksonville Beach will have changes to the sanitation schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, bulk, yard waste and recycling usually collected on Thursdays will be collected Friday, Nov. 29. Garbage, bulk, yard waste and recycling usually collected on Fridays will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 30. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today