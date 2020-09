Maximize your space and use every available inch to create a closet that gives you the function and aesthetic you desire.

Creating the closet of your dreams could be in closer reach than you may think if you’re willing to take matters into your own hands. With a little creative inspiration and some basic DIY skills, you may be surprised by the stylish space you can design by yourself. Start with a vision Creating the perfect closet space begins with your ideas. Think about the details such as how you want the space…