photo submitted

Haunt Nights start at Adventure Landing

Fri, 10/06/2017 - 6:32am Beaches1

Haunt Nights are being held through Oct. 31 at Adventure Landing, 1944 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. There are four haunted attractions. Hunt zombies and avoid the outbreak in the Containment. Travel deeper and deeper under the Earth’s surface to discover an underworld of evil in the Descent. The Pinehurst Asylum crazy ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 