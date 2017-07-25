Education Coordinator Kenneth Rainer teaches a summer camper about growing cord grass. (photo from GTM Research Reserve)

GTM Research Reserve receives $45,000 grant

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 7:00pm Beaches1

The Guana Tolomato Matanzas Research Reserve is one of four southeastern U.S. National Estuarine Research Reserves to receive a $45,000 award by the University of Michigan to create a region-wide teacher and student-driven program that will further the understanding of restoring lost estuary habits. According to Dr. Michael Shirley, director of ...

