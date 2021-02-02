Great game day grub

Mainstays on game day, hot dogs and bratwursts can be easily topped and customized. (photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pigskin Potatoes (photo courtesy of The Little Potato Company)

Churros (photo courtesy of C&H Sugar)

Bacon Chipotle Guacamole (photo courtesy of Avocados From Mexico)

While you may not be able to enjoy game day with thousands of your closest friends at the stadium this year, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy tailgate-worthy grub at home with a smaller group of friends and loved ones. Step up your home-gate with an appetizing pre-game lineup featuring customized hot dogs and bratwursts as the main course with other plate-filling appetizers on the side to…