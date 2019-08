Country/Americana music singer and songwriter Lee Ann Womack will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall April 2, 2020, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 ). Womack has received a Grammy Award, five Academy of Country Music Awards, six Country Music Association Awards, a British Country Music Award, a Billboard ...

